Search on for two boys missing from Coimbatore children’s home

Coimbatore: City police have formed a special team to find two boys who had gone missing from the children’s home since Saturday.

N Jagadeesh (13) of Namakkal, and R santhoshkumar (14) of Tirupur were admitted to the Aravanaikkum Anbu Illam in Gandhi Maa Nagar. They were studying in the nearby government school.

On Saturday morning the duo went to the school and did not return. When the home management approached the school, the teacher said the two had not attended classes on Saturday.

The management then lodged a complaint with Peelamedu police which registered a missing case and began the search.

According to police, Jagadeesh was not interested in staying in the home and had informed his parents about it.

Police have sent photographs of the two to all stations and were collecting CCTV footage of railway stations and bus stands.