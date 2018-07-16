16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
- Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
- Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
- Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
- NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
- Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
- J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
- Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
- Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
- SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Search on for two boys missing from Coimbatore children’s home
Covai Post Network
July 16, 2018
Coimbatore: City police have formed a special team to find two boys who had gone missing from the children’s home since Saturday.
N Jagadeesh (13) of Namakkal, and R santhoshkumar (14) of Tirupur were admitted to the Aravanaikkum Anbu Illam in Gandhi Maa Nagar. They were studying in the nearby government school.
On Saturday morning the duo went to the school and did not return. When the home management approached the school, the teacher said the two had not attended classes on Saturday.
The management then lodged a complaint with Peelamedu police which registered a missing case and began the search.
According to police, Jagadeesh was not interested in staying in the home and had informed his parents about it.
Police have sent photographs of the two to all stations and were collecting CCTV footage of railway stations and bus stands.