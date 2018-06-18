19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
- Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
- Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
- Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
- Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
- Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
Search operations on to prevent naxal infiltration
Covai Post Network
June 18, 2018
COIMBATORE: Anti-Naxal Squad is carrying out search operations and vehicle checks at Anaikatty in Tamil Nadu, bordering Kerala, to prevent infiltration of naxals into the State.
Based on intelligence reports, the armed squad from Kerala, with the assistance of Tamil Nadu police are engaged in vehicle checks in and around Anaikatty, some 30 km from here to prevent the possible entry into Tamil Nadu, police said.
Reports suggested that a few naxals, including women, were hiding and on the move in the jungles, bordering Tamil Nadu, they said.