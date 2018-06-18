Search operations on to prevent naxal infiltration

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Anti-Naxal Squad is carrying out search operations and vehicle checks at Anaikatty in Tamil Nadu, bordering Kerala, to prevent infiltration of naxals into the State.

Based on intelligence reports, the armed squad from Kerala, with the assistance of Tamil Nadu police are engaged in vehicle checks in and around Anaikatty, some 30 km from here to prevent the possible entry into Tamil Nadu, police said.

Reports suggested that a few naxals, including women, were hiding and on the move in the jungles, bordering Tamil Nadu, they said.