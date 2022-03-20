Second Convocation held at Firebird Institute of Research in Management

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Firebird Institute of Research in Management, Coimbatore, an International Business school that speaks the language of the industry, celebrated its second convocation on March 19, 2022.

The convocation was for two batches of the institute: 2018-20 and 2019-21. The formal event started at 11:30 AM with the convocation procession lead by the Director of the Institute, Dr. P. Srinivas Rao, followed by the faculty and the trust members. Dr. K. P. Ramasamy, Chairman, KPR Group was the chief guest of the ceremony who in his speech insisted on taking risks, excelling in the areas of interest and how to build one’s own empire.

The guest of honor of the ceremony, Dr. K. Ilango, Managing Director, RSM Autokast emphasized on the importance of having three basic morals in life: sincerity, integrity and honesty. He suggested students to identify and understand the stories of successful entrepreneurs and the role morality played in their life. The trustee members reiterated the objectives on which the institute was established and how it dreams to transform the life’s of its students. The convocation ceremony had a commemoration of its student, Ms. Reddy Kavitha Kanagaraj Vijayalakshmi, who left to her eternal abode. The ceremony concluded at 1:00 PM with the vote of the thanks by the Director.