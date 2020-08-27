  • Download mobile app
August 27, 2020
Second day agitation in Coimbatore, ACC management to take action in one month

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2020

Coimbatore : The agitation by women in the household surrounding the ACC cement manufacturing unit in Madukkarai continued for the second day today, seeking immediate solution to the dust problem emanating from it.

Accusing the ACC management for working even during the lock down period, which create environment pollution, a group of 50 women laid siege of its office yesterday.

Since there was no no response from the management, the agitation continued today and asked the management to solve their peoblems.

A team of officials visited the affected area and after seeing cement dust on the walls and inside the houses, they assured the people to take remedial measures within one month. On the assurance the agitators dispersed.

