Second Startup Studio of E Box Colleges

The launch of the Second start-up studio “AGRIGATE” took place in E Box colleges through Online mode. The speciality of the studio is that 200 students from E Box colleges are involved in designing the company. Mechanical and civil engineering students design the agricultural infrastructure, Electrical and ECE students design the agricultural automation and Computer science students design the logistics and Supply chain. Mr. Kumaraguruparan will be the CEO of the company and 10 students will be the stakeholders.

The students are selected based on written examinations and interviews and complete process is technology-enabled. AGRIGATE is a technology-enabled agricultural company which deals with healthy food crops cultivation using various techniques and produce poison free food.

Mr. Kumaraguruparan, former Director, Cognizant & CEO of Agrigate Inaugurated the Startup studio. In his inaugural address, he said, “All the ideas and concepts are being conceived by the students which will be technically supported by Amphisoft. The concept, product development, methodology and final product will all be done by students. Natural foods give immunity and locally grown food has enhanced powers. In Inia, Agriculture is the backbone of the economy and the need is increasing. we need to produce 50 % more in the next twenty years and ensure nutrient-rich healthy vegetables are available to all families. A hundred farms in three cities will be taken up in the initial phase. More than 25000 jobs will be created in the next five years. Students will get 20 % stake in the company being formed.”

Dr Balamurugan, Chief Learning Officer Welcomed the Gathering. Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Chief Innovation Officer Amphisoft, shared his vision behind the startup studio and said production, Distribution and consumption of food are linked with the economy of the Nation. Induction of Student Entrepreneurs was done by Dr. Radhakrishnan, Principal, E-Box Colleges. Ten students from E Box Colleges will be selected for the startup studio. Four names were announced during the inauguration (Mr. Masan 2yr Agri, Ms. Vishnupriya Final yr. Agri, Ms. Bhuvaneshwari 2ndyr. ECE and Ms. Kowshika 3rd yr.) Dr Udaiyakumar Principal, Kathir College of Engineering proposed the Vote of Thanks.