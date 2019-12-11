Section of lawyers protest against police for assaulting protesters in Mettupalayam

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group of lawyers today staged a demonstration near the district court complex, seeking immediate action against police, who attacked those who were agitating against the death in the wall collapse in Nadur village in Mettupalayam on December two.

Raising slogans and holding placards against police for their action, the lawyers, belonging to Social Justice Lawyers Association sought to withdraw the false cases registered against the agitators.

They wanted to take action against those policemen, who assaulted and cane charged the persons gathered at the government hospital, including Tamil Puligal president, Nagai Thiruvalluvan.