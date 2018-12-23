  • Download mobile app
23 Dec 2018
Coimbatore

Secular and alliance parties will decide prime minister after polls: Narayanasamy

Covai Post Network

December 23, 2018

Coimbatore: The secular and like-minded alliance parties will decide and select the prime minister after the Lok Sabha elections, PuducherryChief Minister, V Narayanasamy said Sunday.

Replying to a specific question on the prime ministerial candidate, Narayanasamy told reporters at the City airport that there was no  no need to create confusion among the alliance partners with regard to prime ministerial candidate.

The prime minister will be decided jointly by the alliance partners, he said.
  
When asked about the Lt Governor, Kiran Bedi, he said Bedi was not not functioning within her limits (power) and not not fit to be a Lt Governor.

All political parties will jointly hold a demonstration in front of Parliament seeking to recall Bedi, Narayansamy said.

Stating that despite the hardest campaign by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the people gave victory to Congress in the recently held assembly polls, he said that Modi had failed to fulfill the election promises including in the job front.

Majority of the industries were closed due to the wrong GST slabs by the BJP government, Narayanasamy said.

