Security, vehicle checks intensified to prevent intrusion of anti-socials in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore Security has been stepped up in and around the city to prevent the possible intrusion of anti-social elements reportedly to exploit the prevailing communal tension since the last 10 days following the attacks on the workers of two communities.

Over 2,100 police personnel are on duty across the city and vehicle checks have been intensified, particularly those coming from Kerala, following the reports of intrusion of a gang of anti-socials, with large number of lethal weapons, police source said.

The reports suggested that the gang has planned to target places of worship and also leaders of major political parties and organisations, they said.

A 24 X 7 alert has been sounded and vehicle checks intensified at check posts and strategic points with armed guards moving around, they said.

An uneasy calm is prevailing in the city, following attacks on Hindu Munnani, RSS and SDPI workers, hurling of petrol bombs at Mosque and Hindu Munnani office in the last 10 days. Police have arrested a few persons involved in these attacks.

Considering the incidents, police suspect possible intrusion of anti-social elements in the already communally sensitive city, they said .