20 Mar 2020, Edition - 1711, Friday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Travel

Coimbatore

Self proclaimed ‘healer’ arrested for spreading false information about Covid19

Covai Post Network

March 20, 2020

Coimbatore, Mar 20 : A self-proclaimed medical practitioner, ‘Healer’ Baskar was arrested here Friday for creating fear and panic among the public with regard to Coronavirus by his unwanted post and audio messages.

The district health department in a complaint to the collector, Rajamani had sought action against Bhaskar for spreading wrong information about the disease. In an audio released by him Bhaskar had claimed the coronavirus
outbreak as a depopulation measure across the globe as per directions given by ‘Illuminati’ and the people isolated would be eliminated later on.

After verifying the veracity of the audio clip, which has gone viral on social media, police Friday arrested Bhaskar from Kuniyamuthur in the city and after producing him before a court remanded to custody till April three, police said.Bhaskar was arrested two years ago for carrying out training programme
on child birth, so that women can deliver baby without any pain at home.

