Senior citizens in Coimbatore to get assistance

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A project for welfare of the elderly is to be executed by a team led by Alappuzha Sub -Collector Krishna Teja with the support of the Social Justice Department. The logo of the initiative, ‘Valsalyam’, was released recently.

Volunteer teams would carry out a survey of senior citizens in every local body in the district.“As part of the project, various welfare schemes for the elderly will be brought under one umbrella.” said officials.

‘Senior citizens will be given free legal aid. We will also help those who wish to get the benefits of reverse mortgage scheme,” they said.

The volunteers would visit old age homes in the district on a regular basis and ensure better service. Apart from the new old age homes, ‘pakalveedu’, and senior citizen forums would be set up in the district.

Sponsors would be roped in to repair damaged houses of senior citizens facing financial difficulty. Steps would be taken to provide discounts to the elderly at medical and grocery shops. Under the initiative, adalats for grievance redressal would be organised for the elderly.