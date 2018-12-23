Senior railway employee flags off first refurbished rake of Utkrisht coaches

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A senior most employee of mechanical department in Coimbatore, Peter Sunday had the privilege to flag off the first rake of ‘Utkrisht’ refurbished coaches allotted to Train No12647/48 Kongu Express Coimbatore-Hazrat Nizamuddin, from here.

This is the first Utkrisht rake to be flagged off in Southern Railway and the rake was refurbished based on the Railway Ministry’s recent decision to upgrade 66 pairs of trains comprising 140 rakes under ‘Project Utkrisht.’

The rake has been upgraded at a cost of Rs.60 lakh, with many modern amenities like LED lighting, standard Braille signage, bio-toilets in all coaches and many others. a railway release said.

Coimbatore station Directore, Sateesh Saravanan and Senior divisional mechanical engineer, Salem, S Mukundan were present at the function.