Sensitising rural women of Kallar

Coimbatore : The international day of rural women was celebrated with fervour by Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Foundation for Research in Women’s Wellness and Development (SRH FORWWAD).

Aimed at empowering women of Kallar in Mettupalayam, the team of SRH FORWWAD reached out to 100 tribal women in the area to emphasise the need to maintain hygiene during menstruation.

Led by R. Vijaya Bhargavi from the gynaecology department of the hospital, the experts also demonstrated how self-examination of breast cancer can be carried out and sensitised the participants on detecting the early signs of the disease.

Senior Programme Coordinator of SRH FORWWAD M.A. Aparna briefed them about the importance of using sanitary pads during monthly cycle instead of a cloth.

Doctors also examined women who had complaints pertaining to gynaecology issues. Also, sanitary napkins were distributed to participants.

SRH FORWWAD is an initiative of Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals with a vision to improve the standards of physical, mental, reproductive, and healthy wellbeing of both urban and rural women community.