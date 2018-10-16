  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
16 Oct 2018, Edition - 1190, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Delhi Police against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey
  • Cops unable to trace VIP-brat Ashish Pandey
  • A first-year student was suspended for celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh in a college in Coimbatore.
  • NSUI President Fairoz Khan quits after charges of sexual harassment were leveled against him
  • Two Goa Congress MLAs at BJP President Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi
  • UN chief saddened over destruction caused by Cyclone Titli in Odisha, Andha Pradesh
  • UP Cabinet to change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj today
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefs the media ahead of Sabarimala Showdown
Travel

Coimbatore

Sensitising rural women of Kallar

Covai Post Network

October 16, 2018

Coimbatore : The international day of rural women was celebrated with fervour by Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Foundation for Research in Women’s Wellness and Development (SRH FORWWAD).

Aimed at empowering women of Kallar in Mettupalayam, the team of SRH FORWWAD reached out to 100 tribal women in the area to emphasise the need to maintain hygiene during menstruation.

Led by R. Vijaya Bhargavi from the gynaecology department of the hospital, the experts also demonstrated how self-examination of breast cancer can be carried out and sensitised the participants on detecting the early signs of the disease.

Senior Programme Coordinator of SRH FORWWAD M.A. Aparna briefed them about the importance of using sanitary pads during monthly cycle instead of a cloth.

Doctors also examined women who had complaints pertaining to gynaecology issues. Also, sanitary napkins were distributed to participants.

SRH FORWWAD is an initiative of Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals with a vision to improve the standards of physical, mental, reproductive, and healthy wellbeing of both urban and rural women community.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿