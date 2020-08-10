Set aside differences, work unitedly to make Stalin the CM : Nehru

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK Principal Secretary, K N Nehru Monday asked the party workers to set aside all their differences and work unitedly and give massive victory in the 2021 Assembly Elections to make Party president, M K Stalin as the Chief Minister.

Talking at a review meeting of party functionaries and cadres, Nehru said that he was here to hear the grievances and find a solutions to the problems, following the advise of High Command.

The workers and functionaries should work unitedly and see to it that the party get a massive mandate in the polls scheduled for next year, he said.

The party had got more votes in the last Lok Sabha polls in the assembly segments of Kaundapalayam, Coimbatore North and Singanallur in the city, than received in the last assembly elections.

In view of this, the district in-charges should work taking into account the mental preparedness of the ordinary workers and make party president, M K Stalin the chief minister after the assembly elections.

Nehru heard the views of the workers in the meeting, in which former minister, Pongalur N Palanisamy, party whip and MLA Chakrapani, Singanallur MLA, N Karthik, Madura District secretary and MLA Murthy and party in charges in Coimbatore district.