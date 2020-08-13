  • Download mobile app
13 Aug 2020
Coimbatore

Seven deaths, 289 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 13, 2020

Coimbatore : The district reported 289 fresh covid-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the tally to 7,884 and 156 respectively, today.

Of the total, 1,567 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State medical bulletin said.

With 50 fresh cases, the tally went up to 1,206 in Erode and 446 are undergoing treatment. Erode recorded 19 deaths so far.

In Salem, 173 fresh cases took the total affected to 5.344 and the total under treatment are 1,514. With five deaths, the toll went up to 66 in the district.

Tirupur showed 64 new cases taking the tally to 1,370 and 446 patients are under treatment. With three deaths the total death went up to 37, it said.

