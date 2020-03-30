  • Download mobile app
30 Mar 2020, Edition - 1721, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Coronavirus: Officially or unofficially, India in lockdown, restrictions put in place in 82 districts
  • #Coronavirus: No ‘indiscriminate testing’, breaking chain is key, says govt
  • Covid-19: Crucial results tomorrow, says ICMR
  • 17 security personnel killed in deadliest Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh in 3 years
Travel

Coimbatore

Seven men from Anamalai in Coimbatore  district admitted with symptoms   

Covai Post Network

March 30, 2020

Coimbatore : Seven persons from Anamalai in the district, were admitted to the Government ESI Hospital here Monday, with suspected symptoms of Covid-19.

The persons had reportedly attended a conference in New Delhi some days ago, in which a few Thailand nationals had also attended, some of
whom were tested positive and in isolation in Perundarai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu,  health department sources said.

The seven, with symptoms of cold and cough, were brought and admitted to ESI hospital where their blood and swab samples were tested, they said.

With some ‘problem’ in the rest reports, they were sent to Chennai for further examination, they said.

Since many persons from Tamil Nadu had attended the conference, the department is in the process of identifying them, the sources said.

A 29-year old female doctor, who treated the Thailand nationals was also tested positive and isolated in the ESI Hospital here, along with her
10-month old boy, her mother and servant maid for testing positive. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿