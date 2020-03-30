Seven men from Anamalai in Coimbatore  district admitted with symptoms   

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Seven persons from Anamalai in the district, were admitted to the Government ESI Hospital here Monday, with suspected symptoms of Covid-19.

The persons had reportedly attended a conference in New Delhi some days ago, in which a few Thailand nationals had also attended, some of

whom were tested positive and in isolation in Perundarai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu, health department sources said.

The seven, with symptoms of cold and cough, were brought and admitted to ESI hospital where their blood and swab samples were tested, they said.

With some ‘problem’ in the rest reports, they were sent to Chennai for further examination, they said.

Since many persons from Tamil Nadu had attended the conference, the department is in the process of identifying them, the sources said.

A 29-year old female doctor, who treated the Thailand nationals was also tested positive and isolated in the ESI Hospital here, along with her

10-month old boy, her mother and servant maid for testing positive.