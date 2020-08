Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam; With seven new Covid positive cases being recorded in the Nilgiris on Thursday, the district’s total number,till date, has moved up to 996. One person included in the list of Nilgiris on Wednesday was shifted to that of another district.

Of the new cases two were from Mel Kozhikarai,two from Ooty and one each from Anikorai,Jegathala and Melur.