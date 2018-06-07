08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- An Indian Air Force jet, a Jaguar aircraft crashed, on a routine training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
- Man’s body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Air Force Jaguar fighter Jet crashes in Jamnagar, crash due to malfunctioning on the runway, pilot of Aircraft ejected safely
- EXCLUSIVE: Haryana govt’s bizarre diktat, Athletes to give 33% of earnings to the govt
- Terrorists target forces in Handwara, Terrorists ambush Army patrol
- After two BJP workers were killed, Babul Supriyo to meet kin of victims in Purulia, BJP demands CBI probe into death
SFI cadres held in Coimbatore for rail roko against NEET
Covai Post Network
June 7, 2018
Coimbatore : SFI activists were arrested today when they attempted to stage a rail roko at the city station, seeking exemption from NEET.
Stating that NEET continued to take toll of medical aspirants, leading to suicide, the students raised slogans against it and wanted the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, police said Earlier, about 20 students, including girls, came in a procession to the railway station and squatted in front of it.
As they attempted to enter the station to block a train, police arrested them.