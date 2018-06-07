SFI cadres held in Coimbatore for rail roko against NEET

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : SFI activists were arrested today when they attempted to stage a rail roko at the city station, seeking exemption from NEET.

Stating that NEET continued to take toll of medical aspirants, leading to suicide, the students raised slogans against it and wanted the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, police said Earlier, about 20 students, including girls, came in a procession to the railway station and squatted in front of it.

As they attempted to enter the station to block a train, police arrested them.