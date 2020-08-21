SFI, DYFI activists stage demo in Coimbatore seeking cancellation of NEET

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A few activists of SFI and DYFI today staged a demonstration in the city seeking immediate withdrawal of NEET in the State.

The demo was in view of the suicide of a 19-year old medical aspirant here a couple days ago and the agitators demanded that both the Centre and State governments take steps for the cancellation with immediate effect.

They said that Subashree was the second victims to the NEET after Anitha and before more deaths, the governments should withdraw it.