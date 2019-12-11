SFI protest against CAB in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Students belonging to SFI today staged a protest demonstration here against the Citizenship Amendment Bill passed by Lok Sabha.

Raising slogans against the bill, the students, gathered in front of Government Arts College, alleged that the government was trying to convert India as ‘Hindu Rashtra’ through the bill.

Stating that the bill was trying to discriminate against Muslims, the students also asked the government to grant citizenship to Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka.