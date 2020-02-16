Shaheenbagh banner in Tirupur Anti-CAA protest

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 16 : Anti-Caa protestors, belonging to various Islamic orgaisations, have created another “Shabeenbhag” in nearby Tirupur, by squatting on the road in Arivoli Nagar for third consecutive day without any break in the night.

The protest began to condemn the police lathi charge on Anti-CAA Muslim protestors in Chennai on February 14 on the night and continue for the

third day Sunday also, resulting in deploying a posse of police in the area.

Holding banner “NO CAA, NCR, NPr- Tirupur Shaheenbagh”, the protestors, including a large number of women, did not not leave the venue Saturday night and continue to squat without any break, despite police asking them to disperse.

police said.

The agitators were demanding immediate action against the erring police officials involved in the lathi charge in Chennai particularly on women. They also wanted the State government to bring out a resolution in the Assembly against CAA.