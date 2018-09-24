  • Download mobile app

24 Sep 2018

Coimbatore

Shallot prices nosedive, farmers seek compensation

Covai Post Network

September 24, 2018

Coimbatore : With the prices of small onion (shallot) nosediving to Rs.30 to Rs.40 from Rs.100 to Rs.130 per kg, the farmers today demanded that mthey be compensated reasonably by the district administration for the heavy loss they are staring at.

Even though they get Rs.30 per kg at market, the farm gate prices are around Rs.18 to Rs.20, incurring a heavy loss, even not making up for the production cost, the farmers, who came to the district collectorate with their grievances, said.

Some farmers have lost their produce due to delayed sowing, following heavy rains before the last two months and even the stored onion started rotting, Tamilaga Vyavasayigal Sangham President, S Palanisamy said.

Stating that shallot is being cultivated in more than 5,000 acres in Coimbatore district alone, he said that the administration, considering the situation, should carry out field inspections and suggest ways and means to revive the prices.

The farmers also sought Rs.one lakh as compensation for the losses and to provide better storage facility so that the produce can be stored for longer time.

Besides, the government should fix farmgate prices of Rs.30 to Rs.40 to save the farmers and alsoi providing seeds and fertilizers at subsidised rates.

