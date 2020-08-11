Shiva Texyarn’s Medic Virostat Mask: A game-changing innovation in the fight against Covid-19

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore’s Shiva Texyarn has revolutionised mask technology with the launch of Medic Virostat, an anti-virus and anti-bacterial mask manufactured with the help of Swiss technology.

The first line of protection against the coronavirus, masks have become an integral part of our lives. From single-use and multiple-use to designer masks, the market is flooded with colourful masks of all varieties, increasing the feel-good factor in the fight against the pandemic.

But how much protection do they ensure?

How much do we know about the masks we wear?

These questions are difficult to answer unless we know their make, purpose and nature thoroughly.

Shiva Texyarn’s Medic Virostat is a ‘breathable’ mask that has the capability of filtering 98.26 virus particles.

Armed with a Eurofins certification, Medic Virostat is a first of its kind in India and is marketed by Anoora. With a three-layer protection, the manufacturer says, it is capable of destroying any virus within 2 to 3 minutes of contact.

Priced at a reasonable Rs 49, the easily breathable masks can be worn by anyone – from elders to children. It can be used 15 times, washed after every use, and will retain its quality, says Shiva Texyarn.

Here’s how Medic Virostat has been made:

Its outer layer has an antimicrobial chemical coating that kills the virus within 3 minutes of coming into contact with it.

The inner layer of the mask that is in contact with the face is made of 100 per cent cotton, increasing comfort levels.

The middle layer is the shield that protects the wearer from the virus-killing chemicals.

Besides Tamil Nadu, Shiva Texyarn has appointed dealers in Hyderabad, Mysore, Kannur, Trivandrum, Delhi and Mumbai to facilitate a wide availability and meet the rising demand for masks.

We have orders for 10 lakh masks presently, says P Senthilkumar, managing director of Anoora Energy Concepts Private Limited.

When masks became the most trusted weapon to battle the coronavirus, Shiva Texyarn Managing Director S K Sundararaman, was determined to produce a quality and reliable mask that was affordable.

“It was important that the masks that are dependable reach a large number of people, and that was when Medic Virostat was born,” said Senthilkumar.

Medic Virostat has been created with a social purpose in mind, said Senthil. The mask is affordable and at the same time ensures protection, and the common man can use this while sparing the medical masks to medical personnel, who are battling Covid-19 on the frontlines.

Setting an example for the purpose the masks stand for, Shiva Texyarn distributed Medic Virostat masks free to the frontline warriors against the pandemic – the police personnel manning the checkposts.