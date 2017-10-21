Shooting contest held for top cops

Shooting competition for senior police officers was held at Tamil Nadu Police Commando headquarters in Marutham yesterday. Organised by the Tamil Nadu Commmando Force, this was the first-ever competition for senior police officers.

The competition in the pistol/revolver category with preliminaries held earlier in two groups –ASP to DIG and IGP to DGP. As many as 30 officers took part in the finals.

The winner in the first group was Salem Range DIG Senthilkumar. The first runner-up was Small Arms Commandant K Balraj and second runner up was Chennai Police JCP Sudhakar.

In the IGP to DGP category, Law and Order ADGP Vijayakumar took the top slot with Trichy Commissioner Arun and Railways ADGP Dr C Sylendra Babu being the first and second runner-up, respectively.

In the ‘Champion of Champions’ conducted among the 10 best shooters from both the groups, the title was bagged by Sylendra Babu. Balraj was the first runner-up and Vijayakumar the second runner-up.

The State Director General of Police gave away the prizes.