Showcasing skill, talent, skill and experiences on Women’s Day

Covai Post Network

FLO, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is an organisation that encourages and facilitates women to showcase their talents, skills, experiences, and energies across sectors and verticals of the economy.

For 36 years, the women of this organisation have stood together in solidarity to bring about social and economic changes in society. With 16 Chapters covering different geographical regions of India, each year, we embark on a journey that is filled with infinite possibilities, power and change.

The FLO Coimbatore Chapter, has undertaken new projects in focused groups, created employment opportunities by upskilling women and launched training and mentorship programs for entrepreneurial development.

“We need women, at all levels, to ensure that every woman’s voice is heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored. As an organization, we truly believe that we as women have the power to empower; that’s why we conduct workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programmers to empower women from grassroots to corporate levels,” says Poonam Bafna, the Chairperson of FLO, Coimbatore.

This year, for International Women’s Day, FLO Coimbatore is hosting 2020 Women’s Power Summit – an action-packed event with diverse speakers on a variety of topics.

The speakers at the summit include fashion designer Jayanti Reddy, film actress Lakshmi Manchu, film producer Archana Kalpathi, Environmentalist Mridula Ramesh, interior designer Farah Agarwal, journalist Mitali Mukherjee, social entrepreneur Meenakshi Ramesh, angel investor and entrepreneur Shanti Mohan.

On having such a diverse range of speakers, Event Chair, Swathy Rohit says, “Women don’t need empowerment we are already an empowered lot, what we need are equal opportunities. Let’s Join hands through programmes like FLO Women’s Power Summit to work hard and motivate each other so that we may create equal opportunities for ourselves and for all other women kind in the world !”

The 2020 Women’s Power Summit is scheduled for 7 March 2020 from 3:00 PM onwards at Radisson Blu, Coimbatore.