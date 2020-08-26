SHRC notices to Police Chief, Coimbatore Collector

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) issued a notice to the City Police Commissioner, seeking a report on a constable beating a 13-year-old boy on Sunday for moving on the road during the total lock down.

The Commission in its letter to Sumit Saran, said that after going through the media reports, it had taken suo moto cognisance and wanted a detailed report on the incident within three weeks, police sources said.

“In the event of any default, the commission may proceed to take such action as it deems fit and proper,” they said.

The boy from Ondipudur and two of his friends were found moving on a two-wheeler and failed to stop when police asked them to do so.

However, a constable, Durgaraj of Singanallur station managed to nab the boy and hit with lathi, when he attempted to escape, as done by others.

The boy’s mother lodged a complaint to take action against the cop, even as the photographs of the swollen leg–thigh and knee-went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the commission has also sent a notice to the District Collector, K Rajamani seeking a report on the complaint by a Dalit woman village panchayat president of J Krishnapuram in the district two days ago of caste remarks by an AIADMK member.

In her complaint to Negamam police, the president Saritha of DMK alleged that Usilamani alias Balasubramaniam had abused her by caste name and not not allowed to sit on president”s chair and threatened to take her name board from the office.

Police registered a case against Balasubramanian under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.and inquiry is on with all the staff about the incident.

The commission has sought the report within three weeks, sources said.