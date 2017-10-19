SI attempts sucide after he was denied transfer; alleges torture by higher officials

Upset over not getting transfer, a sub-inspector attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police 4th Battalion in the city today attempted suicide by consuming poison.
Srikanth appeared upset for not getting a transfer and also due to alleged torture from some higher officials. Depressed Srikanth consumed cow dung powder, a poisonous pesticide, to end his life at the quarters in Kovaipudur, police sources said.
Colleagues who noticed the struggling Srikanth took him to a nearby private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, they said.
Police are investigating the incident.
