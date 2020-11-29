Singapore mother delivers baby with antibodies of Corona virus

Covai Post Network

In what is construed as a medical miracle, a baby born to a pregnant mother who was infected by coronavirus, is seen to have developed antibodies against Covid19.

The mother who belongs to Singapore was infected by Corona in the month of March. The baby that was born this month seems to have developed antibodies against the virus.

Researches and doctors are still clueless on the various aspects of the virus, its virulence and its effects. The vaccination for the dreaded virus have reached the final stages of trials and is expected to be distributed to the public shortly.

The pregnant woman who had delivered the newborn today was found with the antibodies that had protected the child from contracting the virus. This has been confirmed by the National Institute of Medical Sciences, Singapore.

Antibodies seems to have been transferred from the mother to the baby in the womb. The doctors are however still unsure if it is possible for the mother to transfer the antibodies to her child in the womb during pregnancy or at the later stage of pregnancy.

The institute has noted that so far that has been no virus present in the fluid surrounding the womb nor was the virus found in her breast milk.

China has however confirmed that women with Corona give birth to children with antibodies. A Medical journal that reports on Pediatrics has also maintained that it is rare for or a new born to contract Corona from its mother. This has now been reconfirmed by the National Institute, of Medical Sciences, Singapore.