Siruvani Dam water level drops to 39 feet

Siruvani Dam supplies drinking water to 36 wards and hundreds of roadside villages in the Corporation of Coimbatore.

The dam is 49.53 feet high and 878.5 meters above sea level with a water capacity of 650 million cubic feet.

The water level of the dam had risen to 45 feet due to heavy rains in the last few days. Meanwhile, the water level of the dam has dropped to 39 feet due to the lack of rain at present. Due to this, only 88 MLD (millions of liter per day or megaliters per day) of water is currently taken from the dam on behalf of the Corporation for drinking.