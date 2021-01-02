  • Download mobile app
02 Jan 2021, Edition - 1999, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • BJP’s victory in Bihar polls, bypolls, local body elections shows people’s faith in PM Modi: Smriti Irani
  • PM Modi flags off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, says it has strengthened small and marginal farmers
  • Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days
Travel

Coimbatore

Siruvani Dam water level drops to 39 feet

Covai Post Network

January 2, 2021

Share

Siruvani Dam supplies drinking water to 36 wards and hundreds of roadside villages in the Corporation of Coimbatore.

The dam is 49.53 feet high and 878.5 meters above sea level with a water capacity of 650 million cubic feet.

The water level of the dam had risen to 45 feet due to heavy rains in the last few days. Meanwhile, the water level of the dam has dropped to 39 feet due to the lack of rain at present. Due to this, only 88 MLD (millions of liter per day or megaliters per day) of water is currently taken from the dam on behalf of the Corporation for drinking.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿