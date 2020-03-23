Situation has not warranted a lockdown in Coimbatore district: Collector

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The situation in the district has so far not warranted to impose lockdown and serious restrictions, as a preventive measure to check the spread of Covid-19, the district collector, K Rajamani said Monday.

Talking to reporters, after inspecting the special ward and also spraying disinfectants on vehicles at the Coimbatore, Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here, Rajamani said that no official announcement has been received on the lock down in the district.

The Spain returned woman tested positive is responding to treatment in ESI Hospital and in view of this stringent measures has been taken to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

As a preventive measure, malls, hotels and theatres were closed and the restaurants were closed Monday, he said adding that vehicular

traffic, barring essential services, were stopped between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The people should see to it that no large gathering happened till March 31, he said.

Meanwhile, about 10 persons, who were in contact with the Spain returned woman, were quarantined in ESI hospital and the blood samples of her father and sister and three others were collected and is being tested, health department sources said.

Besides, the people who had travelled along with the woman in the plane and train from Delhi to Bengaluru to Coimbatore are also asked to go for checking, they said.

Meanwhile, seven migrant workers, who had arrived from Patna on Sunday morning by a train were quarantined in the Government Hospital in Tirupur, with high fever, they said.

Two special wards have been set up in Central Jail here to test the prisoners and also new arrivals, police said.

Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association Monday announced the closure of hotels and restaurants across the district till March 31, as part

of preventive measures to check the spread of Covid-19.

Similarly, nearly 10,000 hosiery and knitwear and related units, with nearly five to six lakh labourers in nearby Tirupur are stopping their production till March 31, which may result in a loss of Rs.200 crore a day, sources in Tirupur Exporters’ Association said.

This was done following the three positive reports in Erode and Coimbatore, as Tirupur is located between these two districts, they said.