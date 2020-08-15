Six deaths, total affected crosses 8,500 in Coimbatore the district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The district recorded seven deaths due to Covid-19 today, taking the toll to 171, even as 290 fresh cases were reported taking the total to 8,569.

Of the total, 6,223 were discharged and 2,175 patients are under treatment at various hospitals and at home, a State Medical Bulletin said here.

With 14 news cases, the total went up to 1,349 in Erode, out of which 853 were recovered and 476 are under treatment. The district recorded two death taking the total deaths to 20.

Salem reported 200 new positive cases and total affected went up to 5,737 of which 3,973 were discharged and 1,694 are under treatment

and with one death the toll of deaths rose to 70.

With 68 new cases, the tally went to 1,495 in Tirupur, of which 991 affected were discharged and 460 under treatement. The death toll went up 44 with three deaths recorded today, it said.