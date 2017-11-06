Six including four students from KGISL taken into custody on abduction charges

by CovaipostNetwork

Police today took six youths, including four students from KGISL for interrogation on charges of abducting another student and seeking a ransom of Rs.5 lakh from his parents.

According to a complaint lodged by the parents of the student, Gnana Anandan, police have started investigations after they managed to rescue him near Malumichampatti on the outskirts.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Gnana Anandan had financially cheated some students of the college in Saravanampatti and to get back the money he was abducted, police said.

The students– Manickam, Aravind, Gokulan and Manikandan– along with two other IT professionals Muruganandam and Sundaram were taken into custody for further investigation, they said.

Search was on for another three, allegedly involved in the abduction.