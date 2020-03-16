Six member gang from Madurai held with lethal weapons in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 16 : A gang of six were taken into custody for interrogation, following the seizure of lethal weapons like machetes and sickles from their vehicle in the early hours of Monday in the city.

The seizure was made during the intensified vehicle checking, as part of the intelligence reports of intrusion of some anti-socials in view of the prevailing` communal tension in the city for the last 10 days. Police intercepted the van bearing Chennai registration in Nanjundapuram Check post and found two machetes and two sickles, with six inmates.

All the six, hailing from Madurai, were taken to Ramanathapuram police station in the city for interrogatiaon, police said.The gang, identified as Veerasubhash, Santoshkumar, Manobala, Palanikujmar, Manikandan and Karthi, was said to involved in a murder case and were out on bail, they said.