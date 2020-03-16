  • Download mobile app
16 Mar 2020, Edition - 1707, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • A Rs 200 crore fund to be created in West Bengal to tackle coronavirus: CM Mamata Banerjee
  • Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple closed due to Coronavirus.
  • NDRF team holds a sensitization programme for guards at SC amid the Coronavirus crisis.
  • My 21 MLAs held captive in B’luru: Kamal Nath
  • Yogi to break another jinx; first BJP CM in UP to complete 3 years
  • Madhya Pradesh CM Office Of Kamal Nath writes to the Governor seeking the postponement of the floor test.
Travel

Coimbatore

Six member gang from Madurai held with lethal weapons in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 16, 2020

Coimbatore, Mar 16 : A gang of six were taken into custody for interrogation, following the seizure of lethal weapons like machetes and sickles from their vehicle in the early hours of Monday in the city.

The seizure was made during the intensified vehicle checking, as part of the intelligence reports of intrusion of some anti-socials in view of the prevailing` communal tension in the city for the last 10 days. Police intercepted the van bearing Chennai registration in Nanjundapuram Check post and found two machetes and two sickles, with six inmates.

All the six, hailing from Madurai, were taken to Ramanathapuram police station in the city for interrogatiaon, police said.The gang, identified as Veerasubhash, Santoshkumar, Manobala, Palanikujmar, Manikandan and Karthi, was said to involved in a murder case and were out on bail, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿