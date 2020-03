Six train services fully cancelled due to tourist centres’ shutdown

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Due to Official shutdown of Nilgris district Tourist Centres, six train services were fully cancelled for 14 days from March 18 to March 31.

Train No. 56136 Mettupalaiyam – Udagamandalam Passenger, Train No. 56137 Udagamandalam- Mettupalaiayam Passenger, Train No. 56139 Udagamandalam- Coonoor Passenger, Train No. 56142 Udagamandalam- Coonoor Passenger, Train No. 56143 Coonoor – Udagamandalam Passenger, Train No. 56138 Coonoor- Udagamandalam Passenger

Train No. 06171 Mettupalaiyam to Udagamandalam and Train No. 06172 Udagamandalam to Mettupalaiyam are fully cancelled on March 21 and 28, a Salem Railway Division said in a release Tuesday.