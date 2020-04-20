  • Download mobile app
21 Apr 2020, Edition - 1743, Tuesday
Small spinners in Coimbatore seek remedial measures to tide over lockdown crisis

Covai Post Network

April 20, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : South India Spinners Association (SISPA) representing the MSME Spinning industries in Tamil Nadu Monday sought
to take some remedial measures to safeguard the industries as well as the livelihood of lakhs of workers in the nation.

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister, K Thangamani, SISPA President, N Murugesan requested to sanction six equal installments for
payment of electricity bills for the month of March 2020, irrespective of the consumers (LT, LTCT and HT) without levying Belated Payment Surcharge (BPSC) or any other additional surcharge.

Or otherwise it may be deducted from the Additional Current Consumption he said.

In view of MSME industries using power only for security and lighting purposes, and not consume entire sanctioned demand, the minister should advice the TANGEDCO to collect the minimum electricity charges for the recorded (actual)
demand and not for the sanctioned demand during the lock down period, he said.

SISPA also requested the minister to ensure the same procedure for at least six months, since availability of workforce, saleability of finished
product is uncertain after the lockdown period, which will help to overcome the financial
crisis after also.

The 40 day nationwide lockdown, closing of borders between districts and states has affected the highly labour, capital intensive textile spinning sector and has affected the revenue of the entire textile value chain.

Considering this SISPA request to support at this critical moment to safeguard the industries and the millions of the workers in the nation and issue
suitable orders to TANGEDCO as early as possible, Murugesan said.

