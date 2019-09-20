Snake in anganwadi creates tension, priest gets bite while catching

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed in an Anganwadi in Irugur on the outskirts, when a snake was found creeping on the ceiling of a class Friday morning.

Hearing the screams of nearly 20 children, a priest in the nearby temple, 55-year old Mohan rushed to the class and attempted to catch the 6-foot non-venomous snake, police said.

In the melee Mohan got the snake bite, as he could not not catch it properly, as the reptile being on the ceiling, increasing the tension among the onlookers and children.

However, the priest managed to catch and put it in a sack and straight away went to the Government Hospital here for treatment for the snake bite.

On information, officials from the zoo arrived at the hospital and took the snake into their custody.