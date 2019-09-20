  • Download mobile app
20 Sep 2019, Edition - 1529, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • National interest priority; can’t stay isolated in world trade, says Piyush Goyal
  • Ayodhya case: Archaeological data wasn’t studied by experts, says SC
  • Everyone has to accept Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya: Amit Shah
Travel

Coimbatore

Snake in anganwadi creates tension, priest gets bite while catching

Covai Post Network

September 20, 2019

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed in an Anganwadi in Irugur on the outskirts, when a snake was found creeping on the ceiling of a class Friday morning.

Hearing the screams of nearly 20 children, a priest in the nearby temple, 55-year old Mohan rushed to the class and attempted to catch the 6-foot non-venomous snake, police said.

In the melee Mohan got the snake bite, as he could not not catch it properly, as the reptile being on the ceiling, increasing the tension among the onlookers and children.

However, the priest managed to catch and put it in a sack and straight away went to the Government Hospital here for treatment for the snake bite.

On information, officials from the zoo arrived at the hospital and took the snake into their custody.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿