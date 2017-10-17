Social media flooded with #MeToo posts

Anyone using social media will not fail to notice the increasing number of ‘#MeToo’ posts in the last few days.

Following a number of Hollywood actors sharing their bad experience with celebrity producer Harvey Weinstein, a number of women from every walk of life have followed suit, making the world realise what is to be a woman.

From dirty remarks to lewd comments and personal messages with sexual content to groping and uninvited sexual advances, women are pouring it all out about their harrowing experiences. Through #MeToo they are making the world understand the ordeal they go through.

“Every woman out there has faced some kind of such experience. It may be a message or a disgusting look from an old man in bus stop. It can even be from within family. Every woman is forced to live with this fear,” posted a woman, who did not want to be named.

Another woman posted ‘Disgusted with those memories’.

At the same time, few men have also come out with their posts under the same hash tag, supporting women.

“This is just to let know the women who’s got sexually or mentally assaulted that there are men who respect and care for their women companions in life. Just want to let you know the magnitude of love that still exists with certain among the lot. And also as a reminder to never lose hope,” remarked Niraj Vishnu Nambiar in his post.