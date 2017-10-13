Solar scam: Parts of inquiry commission report made public; Rahul summons Oommen Chandy, senior leaders

The Congress, that leads the opposition United Democratic Front in Kerala, is in a spot as some of its senior leaders have been accused of crimes including sexual assault and bribery in the solar scam case.

As the LDF Government released the findings of the Justice Sivarajan Committee, that probed the scam, on Friday, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi summoned senior leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC chief M.M. Hassan, former KPCC President V.M. Sudheeran to discuss the matter.

Rahul is also expected to discuss the matter with former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, whose views would be crucial in the entire affair.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Hassan said the KPCC would discuss the suggestions made by Rahul. “We will fight the issue unitedly,” he said.

The Commission was appointed by the previous Oommen Chandy Government following allegations about duping of several people of crores of rupees by one Sarita Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan by offering solar panel solutions. The two had reportedly canvassed business by using top level names including that of Oommen Chandy. A solar company Team Solar (owned by Sarita and Biju) was accused of allegedly collecting advance amounts from large number of people and investors by offering to make them business partners, or in the guise of installing alternate sources of energy and failed to do so.

It is based on the complaint of one such investor that the two were arrested.

Chandy’s personal aide Tenny Joppan, Biju Radhakrishnan and actor Shalu Menon were arrested in connection with the scam. There are 30 cases pending against the Sarita and Biju in different courts in connection with the case. After their arrest in 2013, Sarita revealed many names of top level persons who connected with her in the scam, including Oommen Chandy. Sarita had also written a letter from the jail to the court, where she named 13 persons and alleged sexual exploitation and rape.

Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan, who has made part of the judicial findings public, said that the accused persons would face charges and investigations of bribery, sexual assault and rape.

Meanwhile Oommen Chandy has demanded a copy of the report of Justice Sivarajan Commission that probed the scam. The latest developments could help the ruling Left party and the BJP to crush the Grand Old Party of India in Kerala.