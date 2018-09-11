Solution to terrorism lies in tolerance and acceptance :PM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today chose the function of 125th anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago Lecture to remind people about the different kind of events including the terrorist attack of 9/11 which echoed through the world.

The community of nations is trying to find the solution to the problem. But truly the solution lies in the path of Swamiji shown in chicago of tolerance and acceptance, Modi said at the function organised by Ramakrishna Math here through videoconferencing.

“Swamiji said I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world of both tolerance and universal acceptance,”he said.

We are a country of free ideas. For centuries the land has been a home to diverse ideas and culture. We have a tradition of discuss and decide, democracy and debate are our internal values.

But it is not that our society got rid of all the evila in such a large country with unique diversity there are great challenges., he said.

Vivekananda use to say there have been evils every where. More or less we have to be cautious of such evils in society and defeat them.

We have to remember that despite all the resource at our disposal, whenever society has been devided, when ever there have been internal conflicts external enemies have taken advantage, he said.

During this period of struggle saints and social reformers shown us right path, the path that brings as back together, we have to build a new India with the aspirations of swami Vivekananda

Modi also highlighted Government’s schemes, like health insurance, Ayushmn Bharath, Jandhan, Mudra loans, skill upgradation.

“Our approach has been not not only to eradicate the poverty but to root out the cause of poverty, “he said.