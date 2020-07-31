  • Download mobile app
01 Aug 2020
Coimbatore

Some respite, CBE reports 169 cases

Covai Post Network

July 31, 2020

Coimbatore : Coimbatore today had some respite, as the number of Covid-19 positive cases came down to 169, taking the total 4,821.

At present 1,738 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and other places,a State Medical bulletin said.

The district had so far recorded 54 deaths,.

Erode reported 33 positive cases taking the tally to 724 of which 196 are undergoing treatment, with nine deaths recorded.

With 123 new cases, including 10 imported, the tally went up to 3,622 in Salem,where 1,097 are undergoing treatment and the number if deaths was 31.

Tirupur reported 51 new cases raising the total to 873. 309 active cases are underoing treatment. Tirupur reported 10 deaths so far.

