Special car section for Karivardhan at GeeDee Car Museum

Coimbatore : A special section was launched today at the GeeDee Car museum here, dedicated to the life and motor sports achievements of late Sundaram Karivardhan, a doyen and legend of Indian Motor Sports.

The section was dedicated to mark the 65th birth anniversary of Karivardhan who played a pivotal role in encouraging the youth of Coimbatore and India to take up racing.

The city is home to the famous Kari Motor Speedway (named after him where budding racers are groomed while helping them showcase their skills.

Karivardhan, a brilliant engineer lost his life to a fatal air crash, 24 years ago, but his legacy continues to live in the hearts of all racing enthusiasts, as he was not only a successful Formula car racer but had also built different racing cars. His favourite competition number was 65.

This special section showcases different cars built by him along with more than 200 pictures and 48 press articles published about him between 1973 and 1995.

This special section was inaugurated by his family members.

The cars showcased in the special section were two-seater and single-seater formula cars designed and built by Karivardhan, a GoKart with a Yezdi Bike Engine designed by him and a Sipani Dolphin Car with a Formula Ford engine which was successfully raced by him many times.

GeeDee Car Museum is the only classic car museum of its kind in India, with a collection of unique cars not to be seen anywhere else in India. It has cars from Germany, Spain, France, Britain, USA, Japan and, of course, India