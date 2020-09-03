  • Download mobile app
September 3, 2020
Coimbatore

Special Officer, Coimbatore reviews the progress of smart city project in Race Course

Covai Post Network

September 3, 2020

Coimbatore : The City Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, P. Kumaravel Pandian today reviewed the progress of ongoing projects under Smart City in Race Course area, in the Central Zone.

He inspected the works of laying of 2.7 KM model road in the area at a cost or Rs.40.71 crore.

Pandian directed the officials to complete the works in stipulated time and also other works like laying of telecommunication and electric cables, under ground drainage, erection of street lights and foot path, official sources said.

