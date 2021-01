Special trains from Visakhapatnam to Kollam via Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Weekly special trains will run from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Kollam in Kerala on the Coimbatore route, announced Southern Railway.

According to the Salem Divisional Railway Administration:

The special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.25 am on Thursdays from April 14 to reach Kollam at 1.50 pm the next day. Likewise, the weekly special train will leave Kollam at 7.35 pm on Fridays from October 15 and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.40 pm the next day.

These trains will be available at Sasthamkotta, Karunagappalli, Kayankulam, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Rajahmundry and Nellore.