Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to clear extra rush during Pongal Festival, Railways will run special unreserved trains from Coimbatore to Rameshwaram sector on two days.

The train, with 20 coaches, will operate from Coimbatore on January 14 and 16 and from Rameshwaram on January 15 and 17, a railway release said Friday.

The special train will leave Coimbatore at 945 AM to reach Rameshwaram at 6,45 PM, while it will leave Rameshwaram at 8.30 AM to reach Coimbatore at 5.30 PM, it said.

The train will stop at Podanur, Pollachi, Udumalai, Palani, Odanchatiram, Dindigul, Kodakanal Road, Madurai, Manamadurai, Paramakudi, Uchipulli, Mandapam and Rameshwaram, the release said.

Meanwhile, CPIM MP, P R Natarajana, who was demanding such trains for the benefit of the people of Southern Districts, thanked Railways for running the trains.