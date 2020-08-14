  • Download mobile app
14 Aug 2020, Edition - 1858, Friday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for housing complex for Rajya Sabha employees
  • Southern leaders are snatched of opportunities by Hindi imposition: Kumaraswamy
  • Non-implementation of PM-Kisan scheme ‘cruel joke’ on Bengal farmers: Governor Dhankhar to Mamata
Travel

Coimbatore

Specially designed face mask for police in uniform colour

Covai Post Network

August 14, 2020

Coimbatore : The city based Shiva Texyarn Limited, a leading player in Technical Textile Market has introduced specifically designed face mask for the City police personnel.

The company has launched an antiviral, antibacterial, reusable productive mask and distributing in domestic and international market.

The mask is highly productive with more than 99.01 per cent viral inactivation rate and barrier properties, which can be washed and re-worn with the same level of production.

Considering the hardship faced by police personnel in the Covid-19 situation, the Company Managing Director Dr K Sundararaman handed over 5,000 masks worth of Rs.4 lakh free of cost to City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran, a release from police department said.

The face mask is specifically designed aligned with the colour ofuniform.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿