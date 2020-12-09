  • Download mobile app
09 Dec 2020
Spurned man stabs minor girl; Consumes poison later

Covai Post Network

December 9, 2020

The Coimbatore police apprehended one Vivek, 27, a native of Dharmapuri district, for stabbing a 15-year-old girl whom he had proposed but was turned down. Vivek, who worked at a private DTH company in the city, had befriended the minor girl a few months ago when she used to be his neighbour in Rathinapuri.

He had begun to visit her even as she changed residence. A few weeks ago, Vivek had proposed the girl but was turned down. The minor started to avoid him as well.

On Monday, while the girl was alone at her residence, Vivek barged in and forced her to accept him. The fracas ended in Vivek stabbing the girl and later consuming poison and is now battling for life.

