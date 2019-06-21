Squadron Leader’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Vinod Hariharan, who died in the AN-32 Jet crash in Arunachal Pradesh, was brought at the Air Force Station at Sulur on the outskirts on Friday.

Officials and staff of Air Force station paid homage to Vinod, a resident of Ondipudur in the city.

The body was then handed over to the family with full military honours and taken to the residence in a flower-decked military vehicle and kept for the public to pay homage, official sources said.

The body was then moved to the electric crematorium in Singanallur, where family members performed the traditional last rites.

As a mark of respect, gun salute was performed before placing the mortal remains of 27-year-old warrior to the electric pyre.

Wife of the deceased Divya, Air Commodore AK Putambekar, Air Commanding Officer at the Sulur Air Force Station, many IAF officials and Deputy Commissioner of Police L Balaji Saravanan were present at the funeral.

Joining the services in 2011, Vinod was named as the best serviceman from IAF for his excellent service in the rescue team during the 2018 Kerala floods.