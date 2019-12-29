Stage set for final phase of polls for seven Panchayat Unions in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 29 : With second and final phase of local body polls for seven panchayat unions in the district set for tomorrow, the necessary ballot

boxes, ballot sheets and election materials were sent to the respective booths today.

Suilur, Sultanpet, S S Kulam, Annnur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Thondamuthur and Karamadai are going to polls tomorrow and the district collector, K Rajamani inspected the process of despatching the materials in the presence of poll officials.

There are 878 booths of which 152 are considered to be sensitive and polling in 37 will be videographed and some 80 will be strictly monitored by officials.

There are a total of 5,47,295 electorate and 4,017 candidates are trying their luck for 1,214 posts, with 6,970 officials deployed for election duty.

In the phase held on last Friday, 77.23 per cent polling was recorded in five panchayat unions.