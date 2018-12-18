Stalin calling Modi sadist shows his immaturity

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : On the issue of the DMK president M K Stalin describing Prime Minister, Nadrendra Modi as 'sadist', BJP National Secretary, H Raja said that he was behaving in an immatured manner.

Welcoming the guests present at the function of unveiling the statue of former Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi in Chennai was another matter, but calling Modi as 'sadist' was not acceptable and not gone well with the public, Raja told reporters here.

It was big mistake for inviting Sonia Gandhi, who was instrumental in the genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka,creating more than 25,000 widows, he said.

For the last two years, Stalin is speaking unrelated things, in an immature manner," Raja said adding that the money spent on the statue could have been donated to Gaja cyclone victims.

The Centre has given approval to set up AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, by which the State will get 100 MBBS seats, 60 nursing posts, 1,000 inpatients with 750 beds, he said.

Raja also alerted the State government to take immediate action as there was movement of Naxals in some places in Western Ghats, where forest brigand Veerappan was once ruling. If need be, the State should seek the help of Centre, he said.