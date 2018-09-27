State Minister seeks early release of performance grant

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Thanking Union Minister for Rural Development Panchayat Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar for recomending to release Rs.758.06 crore as second instalment of Basic Grant of 14th Central Finance Commission for 2017-18 for Rural Local Bodies in the State Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani sought the release of pending amount at the earliest.

In a letter to Thomar, Velumani said that the release of the amount has paved way for providing quality services to the people of Tamil Nadu and has helped the local bodies in discharging their basic duties and civic functions effectively.

“At this juncture, I also bring to your notice that, an amount of Rs. 194.78 crore is due for the Rural Local bodies in the State towards the Performance Grant for the year 2017-18,” he said.

Also an amount of Rs.876.94 crore is due for Rural Local bodies in the State as 1st instalment of Basic Grant of 14th Central Finance Commission for the year 2018-19, Velumani said and sought the release of these amounts for the benefit the people of the State.

Velumani, in his letter, copy of which was released to the press, assured that the Government of Tamil Nadu will always give priorities to implement the flagship programmes of MoRD and MoPR of Government of India.

The entire State Government machinery has been geared up to successfully organize people’s Plan Campaign from October 2 to December 31, he said.