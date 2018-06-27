  • Download mobile app

State paralympic volley in Coimbatore on June 1

June 27, 2018

Coimbatore : Teams from 16 districts from Tamil Nadu will participate in the Tamil Nadu State Para Volleyball Championship to be held here on July 1.

Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani will inaugurate the Championship at Kumaragu College of Technology and Indian Para Volleyball captain Pappu Singh from Rajasthan will be presented with Para Volleyball Star of India, Tamil Nadu Para Volleyball Association general secretary V Albert Premkumar said in a statement.

Paralympics Sitting Volleyball Association of Coimbatore District and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity are supporting the event.

